Ethereum Classic eyes descending triangle breakdown

Ethereum Classic eyes descending triangle breakdownBy Omkar Godbole
Having faced rejection at the 50-DMA hurdle on August 9, Ethereum Classic or ETC/USD now trades on the back foot around $13.86 levels.
The daily chart shows a bearish descending triangle breakdown, which is a continuation pattern, i.e. the confirmation of the breakdown would signal the sell-off from the high of $23.30 has resumed.
As per coinmarketcap.com, Ether Classic dropped 3% over the last 24 hours to trade around $13.95 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.