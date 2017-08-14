Ethereum Classic eyes descending triangle breakdown

Having faced rejection at the 50-DMA hurdle on August 9, Ethereum Classic or ETC/USD now trades on the back foot around $13.86 levels.

The daily chart shows a bearish descending triangle breakdown, which is a continuation pattern, i.e. the confirmation of the breakdown would signal the sell-off from the high of $23.30 has resumed.

As per coinmarketcap.com, Ether Classic dropped 3% over the last 24 hours to trade around $13.95 levels.