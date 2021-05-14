Equities: Energy sector to outperform in the coming months – Charles Schwab

A confluence of factors has increased the likelihood for the energy sector to outperform the overall market, in the view of economists at Charles Schwab. The fundamental backdrop has improved significantly. Growing demand for oil and constrained supply are bolstering oil prices, and energy companies are being more disciplined with expense and investment – together supporting attractive valuations.
Clean-energy initiatives are not an immediate threat
“The ongoing recovery of the global economy bodes well for rising oil demand.”
“Supply remains constrained by OPEC and cautious producers, and inventories are down – driving oil prices higher.”
“The expansion phase of the business cycle can support cyclical-value energy companies, and large diversified energy companies are becoming more disciplined with expenses and investment. Meanwhile, attractive valuations are reinforced by rising earnings expectations.”
“Except for some near-term headlines noise and measured rise in regulations, however, a dramatic impact from the clean energy movement on the energy sector landscape is likely years away.”
“Other near-term risks include economic threats to oil demand, geopolitical impact on supply, and market volatility.”
“Weighing the issues, we believe the Energy sector is poised to outperform during the next three to six months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
