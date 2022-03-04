Short Term Elliott Wave View in IBEX suggests the decline from November 1, 2021 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves diagonal. Down from November 1, 2021 peak, wave (1) ended at 8082.4 and rally in wave (2) ended at 8912.20. The Index resumes lower in wave (3) which ended at 8048. The 1 hour chart below shows that move in wave (3) which subdivides in another 5 waves in smaller degree. Down from wave (2), wave 1 ended at 8266.9 and wave 2 ended at 8607.10. Wave 3 ended at 8061.2, wave 4 rally ended at 8254.10, and wave 5 lower ended at 8048.30 which completed wave (3).
Bounce in wave (4) ended at 8509.90 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Up from wave (3), wave A ended at 8496.4, wave B ended at 8288.8, and wave C ended at 8510.61. Index has extended lower in wave (5). Down from wave (4), wave ((i)) ended at 8076.40 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 8370.80. Near term as far as pivot at 8510.61 stays intact, expect rally to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. n of wave w which comes at 3629 – 3998.
IBEX 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
IBEX Elliott Wave video
EUR/USD renews 2022 low near 1.1000 as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsen ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD drops to the fresh low since late May 2020 amid intense risk-aversion. Russian attacks on Ukrainian nuclear plant breaks trust in Kyiv-Moscow peace talks. German trade numbers, Eurozone Retail Sales may entertain traders but US NFP, risk catalysts are the key to clear directions.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.3320 amid ease-off in Ukraine nuclear worries
GBP/USD has returned to 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse is still active. Investors await more development over shelling at Ukraine nuclear power stations for further guidance.
Gold: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor the bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant. US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
Decentraland returns to stable support delaying its 35% rally
Decentraland price set up a triple bottom setup between November 2021 and February 24, signaling a full-blown reversal. While optimistic, this uptrend failed to catch traction as MANA consolidates around a support level.
US NFP Feb Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv Premium
The two-year American labor market recovery will be less important to markets on Friday than a war half-a-world away that could determine the condition of the US economy and Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.