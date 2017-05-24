ESM: Greece won't need debt relief if it keeps its surplus above 3%/GDP for 20 years - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
According to a confidential paper prepared by the European Stability Mechanism, obtained by Reuters, Greece will not need any debt relief from euro zone governments if it keeps its primary surplus above 3 percent of GDP for 20 years.
Key highlights (via Reuters):
- Greece would have to keep primary surplus of around 2 pct/GDP until mid-2030s if maximum debt relief offered
- Maximum debt relief under consideration is extension of avg weighted maturities by 17.5 yrs from current 32.5 yrs
- Maximum debt relief would also cap interest on loans at 1 pct until 2050, limit loan repayments at 0.4 pct of greek GDP
- Maximum debt relief would also entail euro zone buying back some 13 bln euros worth of IMF loans to Greece
- Under IMF assumptions of future Greek growth, primary surplus, even maximum euro zone debt relief offer is not enough -paper