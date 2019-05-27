ECB’s Weidmann: No need for the ECB to change its policy at present

There is no need for the European Central Bank (ECB) to change its policy at present, even though there are signs of weakness in the Eurozone economy, the ECB policymaker and presidential hopeful Jens Weidmann said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Key quotes

”This isn’t a situation where prices are falling and we have to react now.”

“Decreasing spare capacity in the economy, namely the extent to which labour, capital and other resources are used below their maximum level, would eventually push up prices.”