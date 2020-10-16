ECB's Villeroy: Our very accommodative monetary stance at present appropriate

Given the uncertainty, it would be a mistake to set an end date for the pandemic response, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"If greater action is needed due to incoming data, we would have the capacity and will to act," Villeroy added. "Our very accommodative monetary stance at present is appropriate."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. The EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1722, gaining 0.15% on a daily basis.