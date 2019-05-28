ECB’s Villeroy: Maintaining low interest rate environment is completely justified and necessary

ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau crossed the wires in the last hour saying that maintaining a low-interest rate environment is completely justified and necessary in light of the current economic situation.

Additional quotes:

• ECB needs time to assess the impact of negative rates.

• Monetary policy also has favourable effects for banks

• Impact of low-interest rate on banks should neither be ignored nor blow out of proportion.

• The main prerequisite for banks to improve profitability is for them to put in place restructuring strategies.