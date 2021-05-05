ECB’s Villeroy: Economic signals favourable, must stay vigilant

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau makes some comments on the French economy while warranting caution.

Key quotes

“Reiterates that the French economic growth should be above 5% for this year.”

“Economic signals favorable, must stay vigilant.”

EUR/USD back below 1.2000

EUR/USD meets fresh supply and breaches the 1.2000 level once again amid resurgent US dollar demand.

The spot is currently trading at 1.1988, losing 0.20% on the day.