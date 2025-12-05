ECB’s Villeroy: Downside risks to inflation remain as significant as the upside risks.
European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of France Governor Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that their current "good position" of ECB policy does not mean a comfortable or fixed one at a conference in Paris.
Key takeaways
Currently "good position" of ECB policy does not mean a comfortable position nor a fixed one.
Positive and negative deviations from 2% target, if lasting, are equally undesirable.
Downside risks to inflation outlook remain at least as significant as the upside risks.
The name of the game for our future meetings remains full optionality, the only fixed figure is our 2% inflation target."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|0.06%
|-0.56%
|-0.46%
|-0.26%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|-0.46%
|-0.38%
|-0.17%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.17%
|0.09%
|0.21%
|-0.38%
|-0.29%
|-0.10%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.21%
|-0.59%
|-0.51%
|-0.32%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.56%
|0.46%
|0.38%
|0.59%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|0.51%
|AUD
|0.46%
|0.38%
|0.29%
|0.51%
|-0.08%
|0.20%
|0.40%
|NZD
|0.26%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|0.32%
|-0.27%
|-0.20%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|0.09%
|-0.51%
|-0.40%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.