ECB’s Villeroy: Brexit uncertainty likely to last for at least some quarters in the future

Speaking to reporters in early Europe on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Villeroy de Galhau said that the Euro area suffered most from external uncertainty this year.

Additional Quotes:

Brexit uncertainty likely to last for at least some quarters in the future.

Made significant progress on regulations of banks and insurers since global financial crisis, leading to significant strengthening of their resilience.

Didn't see same progress for non-bank financials such as asset managers and funds.

At the moment, EUR/USD continues its thin range play just ahead of the 1.10 handle. The focus now stays on the German Prelim CPI data.