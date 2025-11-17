TRENDING:
ECB’s Sleijpen: Run on stablecoins could force ECB to adjust monetary policy

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and President of De Nederlandsche Bank Olaf Sleijpen told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday, saying that the central bank could be forced to adjust monetary policy if a run on stablecoins were to send shockwaves through the economy.

Key quotes

The European Central Bank could be forced to adjust monetary policy if a run on stablecoins were to send shockwaves through the economy.

Stablecoins could be systematically relevant at some point. 

Market reaction

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.17% lower on the day at 1.1600.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

