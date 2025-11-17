ECB’s Sleijpen: Run on stablecoins could force ECB to adjust monetary policy

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and President of De Nederlandsche Bank Olaf Sleijpen told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday, saying that the central bank could be forced to adjust monetary policy if a run on stablecoins were to send shockwaves through the economy.

Key quotes

Stablecoins could be systematically relevant at some point.

Market reaction

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.17% lower on the day at 1.1600.