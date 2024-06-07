ECB’s Šimkus: It is possible that there will be more than one rate cut this year

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said on Friday that “it is possible that there will be more than one rate cut this year.”
Additional comments
Data very clearly shows disinflation.
But the road ahead is bumpy.
