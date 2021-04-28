ECB's Schnabel: We do not target asset prices

Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Wednesday that the pace of the ECB's monthly bond purchases remain flexible and depend on market conditions, as reported by Reuters. Schnabel further noted that the ECB is free to adjust any parameters of the PEPP at any point in time if required to fulfil the price stability mandate.

"We do not target asset prices," she added. "The bank profitability is one of the key priorities for our banking supervisors in 2021."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2070, where it was down 0.15% on a daily basis.