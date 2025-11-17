TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

ECB’s Rehn: Risk of inflation slowing shouldn’t be overlooked

ECB’s Rehn: Risk of inflation slowing shouldn’t be overlooked
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Olli Rehn said that the risk of inflation slowing shouldn’t be overlooked, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Key quotes

Upside risks to inflation still exist.

The euro-area economy continues to hold up despite disruptions from the Trump administration’s tariff policies

Growth remains slow but persistent.

Flagged vulnerabilities in financial markets, warning that equity valuations look stretched and increasingly exposed to a correction.

Prices appear elevated relative to the underlying economic landscape and corporate earnings.

Need for strong bank buffers and a vigilant policy stance.

Market reaction

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.06% lower on the day at 1.1613.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1600 due to fading Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1600 due to fading Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.1610 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar receives support from cautious remarks given by US Federal Reserve officials, diminishing the likelihood of an interest rate cut in December.

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling softens against the US Dollar amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. 

Gold recovers above $4,100, hawkish Fed might cap gains

Gold recovers above $4,100, hawkish Fed might cap gains

Gold price recovers some lost ground to near $4,105, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Friday. The precious metal edges higher on the softer US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Monday. 

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap

Canada, Japan and the UK to publish CPI data, but not the US. US October jobs and inflation reports may never get released. New release schedule likely; FOMC minutes eyed in meantime. Flash PMIs to be watched amid renewed economic worries.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers