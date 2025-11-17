ECB’s Rehn: Risk of inflation slowing shouldn’t be overlooked

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Olli Rehn said that the risk of inflation slowing shouldn’t be overlooked, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Key quotes

Upside risks to inflation still exist.



The euro-area economy continues to hold up despite disruptions from the Trump administration’s tariff policies



Growth remains slow but persistent.



Flagged vulnerabilities in financial markets, warning that equity valuations look stretched and increasingly exposed to a correction.



Prices appear elevated relative to the underlying economic landscape and corporate earnings.



Need for strong bank buffers and a vigilant policy stance.

Market reaction

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.06% lower on the day at 1.1613.