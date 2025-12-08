TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6650, highest since September ahead of China's trade data

  • AUD/USD kicks off the new week on a subdued note ahead of key central bank event risks.
  • The divergent RBA-Fed policy expectations continue to act as a tailwind for spot prices.
  • Traders now look forward to China’s Trade Balance data to grab short-term opportunities.
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6650, highest since September ahead of China's trade data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair enters a bullish consolidation phase at the start of a new week and oscillates in a narrow range near its highest level since September 16, touched on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6640 region as traders look to China's Trade Balance data for some impetus ahead of this week's key central bank event risks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Tuesday and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged and keep focus on taming inflation. In fact, RBA Governor Michele Bullock admitted last week that inflation is not yet sustainably back within the central bank's 2% to 3% annual target band. Furthermore, Australia's economy grew at its fastest annual pace in two years, which, along with a strong labour market, fueled speculations that the RBA will instead hike interest rates next year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, which keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.

The recent US macro data pointed to a gradual cooling of the economy, which, along with comments from several Fed officials, suggests that another interest rate cut in December is all but certain. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a nearly 90% chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates by 25-basis-points (bps) on Wednesday. Traders, however, opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before placing fresh directional bets, which, in turn, leads to the AUD/USD pair's subdued price action during the Asian session. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference.

In the meantime, China's Trade Balance data could provide some impetus to the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the currency pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair remains to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance CNY

The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY.

Read more.

Next release: Mon Dec 08, 2025 03:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -

Previous: 640.4B

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD posts modest gains near 1.1650 amid Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD posts modest gains near 1.1650 amid Fed rate cut bets

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.1645 during the early Asian session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday could weigh on the US Dollar against the Euro. Later on Monday, the German Industrial Production and Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence reports will be published. 

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3330 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3330 as traders await Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3320-1.3325 region, during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain close to the highest level since October 22, touched last Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average before placing fresh bets.

Gold drifts higher above $4,200 on Fed rate cut expectations

Gold drifts higher above $4,200 on Fed rate cut expectations

Gold price trades in positive territory near $4,205 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal edges higher as markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its December meeting on Wednesday. 

Week ahead: Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Week ahead: Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Fed rate cut widely expected; dot plot and overall meeting rhetoric also matter. Risk appetite is supported by Fed rate cut expectations; cryptos show signs of life. RBA, BoC and SNB also meet; chances of surprises are relatively low. Dollar weakness could linger; both the aussie and the yen best positioned to gain further. Gold and oil eye Ukraine-Russia developments; a peace deal remains elusive.

The Silver disconnection is real

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers