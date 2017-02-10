ECB's Praet: When normalisation of monetary policy comes it has to be prudent

ECB's Praet: When normalisation of monetary policy comes it has to be prudentBy Eren Sengezer
ECB Chief Economist and Executive Board member Peter Praet recently crossed the wires, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- When the normalisation of monetary policy comes it has to be prudent
- Fed has been successful with its normalisation so far, now it is reducing its balance sheet
- Inflation is very slow in euro zone, but it is coming
- Degree of slack in economy is probably bigger than some economic figures show
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.