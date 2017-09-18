ECB's Lautenschläger Speech: No comments on monetary policy or economy

ECB's Lautenschläger Speech: No comments on monetary policy or economyBy Eren Sengezer
Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, delivered her remarks and didn't share any comments on the monetary policy or the economic outlook at a conference hosted by the Financial Stability Institute in Basel.
In her speech titled "Regulation, supervision and market discipline – striking a balance," Lautenschläger said "...a stable banking sector is supported by three pillars: regulation, supervision and market discipline. Since the crisis, we have made these three pillars stronger. Now we have to make sure that they remain in good shape and share the load in a balanced way. Otherwise, we will not reap all the benefits of the transformation that has taken place in banking supervision."
