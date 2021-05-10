ECB's Lane: Eurozone economy to return to 2019 levels in spring 2022

The European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane offered an upbeat economic outlook, suggesting that the Eurozone economy will return to 2019 levels in spring 2022

Further comments

“Road to recovery will be long.”

“But the economy is to grow rapidly.”

“Fiscal and monetary efforts are still needed to support the recovery.”

“ECB to assess PEPP in June, could raise or cut purchases.”

Market reaction

The euro fails to react to the above comments, as EUR/USD holds the lower ground just above 1.2150 amid a recovery in the US Treasury yields.