ECB's Lagarde: We are attentive to the euro's appreciation

Following her introductory remarks at the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly on Monday, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said that they are attentive to the euro's appreciation.

Lagarde further reiterated that the euro's appreciation puts downward pressure on prices, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The shared currency continues to have a difficult time gathering strength against its major rivals after these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at a fresh daily low of 1.1770, losing 0.56% on a daily basis.