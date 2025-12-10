ECB’s Lagarde: Monetary policy remains in good shape

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said in an interview at the Financial Times (FT) Global Boardroom Conference in London during the European trading session on Wednesday that the current monetary policy is in good shape and the central bank will might revise growth projections higher.

Additional remarks

We remain in a good place.



May upgrade projections again in December.



Euro-zone economy quite close to potential.



Growth projections are likely to be revised higher.



ECB must focus on inflation and take the economy into account.



Defense is the perfect case for joint EU financing.

FX Implications

The impact of ECB Lagarde’s comments appears to be insignificant on the Euro (EUR), with the EUR/USD pair staying marginally higher around 1.1640 since the open.