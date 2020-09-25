ECB’s Enria: Banks now ready to take Brexit hit partially

Eurozone banks are now ready to take Brexit hit, to some extent, the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Supervisor Andrea Enria said in a TV interview on Friday.

She added that “now is the time for banks to start becoming more active in recognizing their asset quality issues as also to avoid a huge cliff-edge effect at the end of the payment breaks.”

Market reaction

As the European equities turn south, the US dollar is regaining some lost ground, dragging EUR/USD away from the daily highs of 1.1685.

The above comments have little impact on the spot, as it currently trades 0.06% lower at 1.1665.