ECB’s De Guindos: Will do everything possible to defend the euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Monday, the central bank will do everything possible to defend the euro.

Further comments

Will try to make sure European economy has best financing tools at its disposal. Current shock is very different to eurozone debt crisis from decade ago. Aid schemes applied then are not valid now.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1100, as the US dollar recovery picks up pace in the European session, despite a positive start on the indices.

The spot, currently, trades at 1.1078, down 0.56% on the day.