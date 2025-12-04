TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

ECB’s Cipollone: There are still many risks in the pipeline

ECB’s Cipollone: There are still many risks in the pipeline
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Piero Cipollone said in an interview with Nikkei during the European trading session on Thursday that monetary policy adjustments would be required if economic conditions don’t act in line with expectations.

Additional remarks

We will stick to G7 communique language on FX, when asked whether the ECB would accept any Japan’s decision to intervene in FX market to support weak Yen.

We will need to act if our assumptions do not materialise as there are still many risks in pipeline, when asked if it is premature to declare an end to rate cuts.

Market reaction

EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the ninth trading day on Thursday, trading marginally higher to near 1.1680 at the press time. The major trigger behind strength in the pair appears to be weak US Dollar (USD), and not ECB's Cipollone comments as seems ineffective on expectations for the Eurozone's interest rate outlook.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1650 as USD finds its feet

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1650 as USD finds its feet

EUR/USD keeps its range above 1.1650 in European trading on Thursday,  holding the pullback from its highest level since October 17. The pair is helped by a risk-friendly market environment and divergent Fed-ECB policy expectations, but the upside appears capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline. US jobs data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD is consolidating the previous uptick near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles amid renewed US Dollar demand. However, the rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week might cap its downside. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. 

Gold sticks to intraday losses amid receding safe-haven demand, rebounding USD

Gold sticks to intraday losses amid receding safe-haven demand, rebounding USD

Gold remains on the defensive below the $4,200 mark through the early European session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the weekly swing low. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and acts as a headwind for the commodity.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitc

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers