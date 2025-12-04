ECB’s Cipollone: There are still many risks in the pipeline

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Piero Cipollone said in an interview with Nikkei during the European trading session on Thursday that monetary policy adjustments would be required if economic conditions don’t act in line with expectations.

Additional remarks

We will stick to G7 communique language on FX, when asked whether the ECB would accept any Japan’s decision to intervene in FX market to support weak Yen.

We will need to act if our assumptions do not materialise as there are still many risks in pipeline, when asked if it is premature to declare an end to rate cuts.

Market reaction

EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the ninth trading day on Thursday, trading marginally higher to near 1.1680 at the press time. The major trigger behind strength in the pair appears to be weak US Dollar (USD), and not ECB's Cipollone comments as seems ineffective on expectations for the Eurozone's interest rate outlook.