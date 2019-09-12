ECB will have to deliver at least two more 10bps rate cuts - TD Securities

Commenting on the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements today, TD Securities analysts said that a 10 basis points rate cut and €20 billion per month quantitative easing (QE) was hawkish on the surface but noted that the ECB's monetary policy was now linked explicitly to the inflation goals.
Key quotes
"We don't think that the ECB has delivered enough. We think it will have to deliver at least two more 10bps rate cuts in December and March, as well as to augment the pace of QE to €40bn/month in March once the global macro environment worsens further."
"The ECB's September policy decision saw a notable degree of intraday volatility. Despite that, however, key technical thresholds held - in both directions."
"This lack of a strong directional cue suggests investors will pivot quickly to next week's FOMC meeting for guidance. The ECB's policy measures may be "adequate", but we think that leaves the market in need of fresh catalysts to provide more of push to escape recent ranges."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses ECB losses and shoots above 1.1050
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, up over 100 pips from the lows. The ECB's decision to cut rate by 10bps and launch a new QE program triggered high volatility.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.