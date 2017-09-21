ECB to publish the new unsecured overnight interest rate before 2020

ECB to publish the new unsecured overnight interest rate before 2020By Dhwani Mehta
The European Central Bank (ECB) published a statement on its website last hour, announcing that it will publish the new unsecured overnight interest rate before 2020.
Key Details:
New rate will complement existing benchmark rates produced by pvt sector
Preparations for overnight rate to be over by 2020
Overnight benchmark interest rates important for financial markets and monetary policy implementation
