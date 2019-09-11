ECB to cut 2019 and 2020 growth forecasts tomorrow - Reuters

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters today reported that the European Central Bank (ECB) was expected to its growth projections for both 2019 and 2020 tomorrow.
"Growth will be not far above 1 percent both this year and next, the figures are expected to show, underpinning the ECB's plans to approve more stimulus, the sources, who asked not to be named, told Reuters," wrote Reuters' Balazs Koranyi.
The ECB is expected to announce a comprehensive stimulus package that includes a rate cut to the policy rate and possibly a re-introduction of a 12-month quantitative easing (QE) programme.
Previewing the ECB meeting, TD Securities analysts said that they are expecting the ECB to announce a 20bps rate cut with tiering alongside a €40 billion monthly QE. Commenting on the possible market reaction, "Our dovish ECB call has us looking for downside risks to EURUSD. We think spot will be more sensitive to a large QE announcement than rate cuts as much of the expected Fed/ECB policy path differential already looks priced,” analysts said.
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.1000, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading
The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.
USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood
The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data.
Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.