ECB Šimkus: Warns of downside risks to both inflation and growth

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Chairman of the Board Bank of Lithuania Gediminas Šimkus said in Friday’s European session that risks to both inflation and growth have tilted to the downside.

Additional comments

Inflation and growth risks are more to the downside.



Further Euro appreciation remains possible.



If 2028 inflation below 2% goal, we should act.



2028 price forecast is important for next ECB move.

Market reaction

EUR/USD has surrendered its early gains and trades marginally higher around 1.1700 during the press time.