Pooja Kumra, senior European rates strategist at TD Securities, points out that the ECB delivered on all policy fronts; however, the "adequacy" of the package, as well as the introduction of a tiered deposit system, left the markets puzzled.

Key Quotes

“As seen from the experience of the SNB and the BOJ, the implementation of tiering does come with its initial teething period. However, we prefer looking at the bigger picture for EUR rates which will be marked by a "QE infinity" programme and a more persistent negative policy rate.”

“From a rates perspective, this should be supportive for tighter EGB/credit spreads. However, a further push lower in Bund yields will be driven by markets repricing rate cuts from the ECB. This seems less likely in the near-term as the ECB implements its new QE programme only in November.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/US stays firmer above 1.1000 on German ZEW

EUR/US stays firmer above 1.1000 on German ZEW

EUR/USD holds closer to daily tops on the 1.10 handle after mixed German ZEW Survey. The bulls appear to lack follow-through amid a broadly firmer US dollar and fears over US tariffs on EU, in the wake of latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus.  

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD back above 1.2400, eyes on UK Supreme Court hearings

GBP/USD back above 1.2400, eyes on UK Supreme Court hearings

GBP/USD trims losses and regians 1.2400 amid looming Brexit uncertainty and oil-driven risk-aversion. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure. 

USD/JPY News

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and retreated farther below the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Gasoline and the Gulf

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures