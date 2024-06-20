ECB Economic Bulletin: The risks to economic growth are balanced in the near term

“The risks to economic growth are balanced in the near term,” the European Central Bank (ECB) said in its Economic Bulletin published on Thursday.
Additional takeaways
The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% medium-term target in a timely manner.
It will keep policy rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to achieve this aim.
After five quarters of stagnation, the euro area economy grew by 0.3% over the first quarter of 2024.
Most measures of underlying inflation declined further in April, the last month for which data were available, confirming the picture of gradually diminishing price pressures.
However, domestic inflation remains high.
The risks to economic growth are balanced in the near term but remain tilted to the downside over the medium term.
Credit dynamics remain weak.
Market reaction
The Euro remains unfazed by the ECB Bulletin, with EUR/USD losing ground below 1.0750, down 0.21% so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays weak near 1.2700 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2700, undermined by a renewed US Dollar strength on Thursday. The downtick, however, lacks follow-through as traders look forward to the BoE policy announcements for placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0750, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Thursday. The pair faces selling interest, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid firmer US Treasury bond yields. US data and Fedsepak are next in focus.
Gold gains on rising geopolitical threat levels
Gold (XAU/USD) price awakens from its slumber on Thursday, gaining a sprightly half a percent to trade in the $2,340s, and finds itself at a technical crossroads that could define the directional trend for the rest of the summer.
Maker primed for a 15% rally if successfully holds key support
Maker price 11% rally on Wednesday suggests a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows that a buy-side liquidity sweep occurred before a return in investor interest.
SNB cuts rates, but don’t expect the BoE to follow suit
Central banks are in focus this morning, especially after the surprise interest rate cut from the Swiss National Bank. A number of analysts were looking for a rate cut, although the median estimate was for no change.