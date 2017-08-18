ECB: Draghi returns to Jackson Hole with a dovish message - Danske Bank

Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank will speak at Jackson Hole. Analysts from Danske Bank expect a continued dovish stance from Draghi as the euro appreciation will dominate factors suggesting a more hawkish stance.

Key Quotes:

“ECB president Draghi is returning from summer holidays and will speak at Jackson Hole for the first time since his ‘QE hint’ in 2014. We expect a continued dovish stance from Draghi as the euro appreciation will dominate factors suggesting a more hawkish stance.”

“The ECB minutes revealed concerns about the euro overshooting which once again suggests the ECB’s exit will be very gradual.”

“We expect the ECB to focus on the stock instead of the flow argument when revealing its QE strategy for 2018.”