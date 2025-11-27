TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

DXY slides as Fed cut odds hit 80% – OCBC

DXY slides as Fed cut odds hit 80% – OCBC
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Dollar Index (DXY) gaps as markets price an 80% chance of a December Fed cut, extending the shift in Fed rhetoric, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Two-way risks with bias skewed to the downside

"DXY gapped lower in the open this morning as Dec rate cut probability continues to rise to 80% amid shift in Fed rhetoric earlier. DXY last seen at 99.59 levels. Our earlier technical caution for spinning top – an indication for indecision as well as a signal for some weakness in the recent USD rebound – played out."

"Daily momentum turned mild bearish while RSI fell. Still see 2-way risks with bias skewed to the downside. Support at 99.00/10 (50 DMA, 50% fibo retracement of May high to Sep low), 98.50 (100 DMA). Resistance at 99.70 levels (21, 200 DMAs, 61.8% fibo), 100.6 (76.4% fibo). US markets are out for Thanksgiving holidays today with no data and Fedspeaks for the week."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles to extend its ongoing recovery, meeting firm resistance around the 1.1600 neighbourhood on the back of a directionless US Dollar and the generalised flattish mood in the FX universe. Moving forward, the release of Germany’s preliminary inflation data should be the salient event on Friday.

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD is now facing a daily correction after hitting fresh four-week highs near 1.3270 earlier on Thursday. Indeed, Cable trades in an irresolute fashion so far, struggling to maintain its sharp rebound in place on the back of the directionless Greenback.

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold trades on the back foot on Thursday, coming under some mild downside pressure against the backdrop of the widespread lack of a clear direction in the global markets, all following the Thanksgiving Day holiday and the associated marginal trading conditions in the global markets.

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

The Bonk community has partnered with Bitcoin Capital to launch the first exchange-traded product tracking the memecoin's price on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, UK and European stock indices are mostly drifting a touch lower this morning. The focus remains on the postmortem of the UK budget.

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers