US Dollar (USD) rebounded from lower grounds, owing to upside surprise from US consumer confidence and progress with EU-US trade talks. DXY was last at 99.56 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
Daily momentum is not showing a clear bias
"Elsewhere chatters of month-end USD buy flows may also have contributed to the USD rebound. Daily momentum is not showing a clear bias while RSI rose. Consolidation, with risks to the upside is not ruled out in the near term. Resistance at 100.1 (21 DMA), 100.80 (23.6% fibo retracement of 2025 peak to trough). Next support at 97.90 (2025 low), 97.40 levels."
"Today’s focus on Richmond fed manufacturing, FOMC minutes (2am tomorrow). Policy unpredictability surrounding Trump’s tariffs and ballooning debt and deficits are some of the US-centric risks that may continue to undermine confidence in the USD."
"That said, we remain cautious on how month-end flows may distort price action as well as core PCE data (Friday). The risk of a firmer than expected print may lead to a reduction in USD short position (i.e. USD strength)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1350 as US Dollar recovery fizzles
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1350 in Wednesday's European session. The pair capitalizes on the fading US Dollar recovery as attention turns to the Fedspeak and FOMC Minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.3500 on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is trimming losses while challenging 1.3500 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar loses its recovery momentum, allowing the pair to regain some ground amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Markets remain wary of trade headlines ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold price retains positive bias and refreshes daily top; holds above $3,300 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price looks to build on modest intraday gains and climbs to a fresh daily peak, around the $3,323-3,324 area during the first half of the European session. Despite the recent trade optimism, investors remain on edge amid the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks.
Cardano Price Forecast: Triangle fallout looms ahead of ADA ETF deadline
Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.74 with a pullback of over 1% at press time on Wednesday, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to decide on the Grayscale ADA Exchange Traded Fund on Thursday.
Tariff tango turns risk on rumba: Wall Street rips on the reversal
Wall Street came back from the long weekend not just rested, but revved. Traders hit their desks Tuesday morning like sprinters out of the blocks, still shaking off the BBQ smoke and armed with a pent-up cocktail of cash, FOMO, and a headline they’ve seen before—only shinier.