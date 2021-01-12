Dutch PM Rutte: Lockdown extended by at least three weeks to slow spread of coronavirus

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday that they will be extending the lockdown by at least three weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the Netherlands, as reported by Reuters. Rutte also advised people to stay in the Netherlands and not to travel until March.

Additional takeaways

"We also have to deal with the threat of the British variant."

"The spread of the British variant is very worrying."

"Curfew is being considered as an additional measure to slow COVID-19."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this announcement and was last seen gaining 0.23% on a daily basis at 1.2175.