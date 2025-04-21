Trump intensifies attacks on Fed Chair Powell, calling him “a major loser” for being slow on rate cuts.

Tech-led selloff drags Nasdaq down 3.44%, with Tesla and Nvidia plunging 7% and 6% respectively.

DXY dives to 97.92 as Fed independence fears and trade policy turbulence spark investor flight from US assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) collapsed over 1,000 points, or 3%, below the 38,000 figure for the fourth time in April. Investors were growing concerned about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence after US President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday.

DJIA plunges 3% below 38,000 as tech rout deepens and DXY hits 3-year low; market braces for policy chaos

President Donald Trump continued his rhetoric on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, referring to him as a “major loser " who always comes too late to cut interest rates. Meanwhile, Powell has remained poised, saying the Fed would stay data-dependent and even flagging the chance of a stagflationary scenario, acknowledging, “We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension.”

In addition to the Dow's loss, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are falling, each by 3.16% and 3.44%. The mega-cap companies led by the seven largest tech companies extended their losses, led by Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA), each down by 7% and 6%.

The sour sentiment has also affected the Greenback, as investors’ distrust of US policymakers grows. The US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks the buck's performance against a basket of six currencies, dropping more than 1% to 98.27 after hitting a three-year low of 97.92.

Trump trade policies continued to weigh on markets due to worries about a global economic slowdown ahead.

Meanwhile, recent data suggested that traders are pricing in 96 basis points of Fed rate cuts toward the end of 2025.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones extended its losses for four straight days, cementing the bearish bias as sellers target the year-to-date (YTD) low of 36,614 hit on April 7. However, sellers need to close daily below 38,000 to remain hopeful of dragging the DJIA lower.

On the other hand, bulls need to push the Dow above 38,000 to test the April 10 daily low support, which turned resistance at 38,431, before reaching 39,000.