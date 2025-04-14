- The Dow Jones explored the high end on Monday, but remains stuck near 40,000.
- Equities kicked off the new trading week on a high note, but bullish momentum faded quickly.
- Inconsistent tariff policies from the Trump administration continue to hamper market sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) kicked off Monday on a strong note, getting dragged higher by a general recovery fueled by a fresh spark in the tech rally. However, bullish sentiment faded quickly as investors face a long, slow crawl toward whatever the Trump administration has planned next for tariffs.
President Donald Trump delivered another about-face on his own tariffs, exempting key electronics and technology from triple-digit tariffs imposed on China. Markets were bolstered by the good news, but investors remain leery of the Trump team’s constant waffling on trade barriers, and are still braced for Donald Trump’s planned additional sectoral tariffs on things like lumber and pharmaceuticals.
This week’s economic data release schedule is notably less impactful than recent weeks, though US Retail Sales figures are on the docket for Wednesday. The trading week will also be shortened by the Easter holiday on Friday.
Read more stock news: Apple stock leads Dow Jones higher after Trump walks back consumer electronic tariffs
Dow Jones price forecast
Despite an early pop, the Dow Jones remains pinned close to the 40,000 major price handle. Bullish momentum on the back of tariff adjustments has fizzled out, leaving the major equity index to battle it out in a tough resistance zone between 41,000 and 40,000.
The DJIA caught a stellar rebound from 16-month lows near 37,000, but price action is now caught in a rough consolidation phase below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,825. A sharp uptick in volatility, but a decrease in directional momentum, has left charts a mess as investors get dragged around by the nose on tariff headlines.
Dow Jones daily chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.1300, Dollar turns red
After bottoming out near the 1.1300 region, EUR/USD now regains upside traction and advances to the 1.1370 area on the back of the ongoing knee-jerk in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, market participants continue to closely follow news surrounding the US-China trade war.
GBP/USD regains pace, retargets 1.3200
The now offered stance in the Greenback lends extra support to GBP/USD and sends the pair back to the vicinity of the 1.3200 hurdle, or multi-day highs, amid a generalised better tone in the risk-linked universe on Monday.
Gold trades with marked losses near $3,200
Gold seems to have met some daily contention around the $3,200 zone on Monday, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting record highs near $3,250 earlier in the day, always amid alleviated trade concerns. Declining US yields, in the meantime, should keep the downside contained somehow.
Six Fundamentals for the Week: Tariffs, US Retail Sales and ECB stand out Premium
"Nobody is off the hook" – these words by US President Donald Trump keep markets focused on tariff policy. However, some hard data and the European Central Bank (ECB) decision will also keep things busy ahead of Good Friday.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.