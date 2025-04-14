Apple stock leads Dow Jones higher after Trump walks back consumer electronic tariffs

- Apple stock surges nearly 7.5% on China tariff partial exemption.
- Trump announced last Friday evening that 145% tariffs on China would be lowered to 20% for consumer electronics.
- Wedbush and KeyBanc react positively but cite consumer spending and future tariff worries.
- Apple might shift a large amount of production out of China to India.
Apple (AAPL) stock responded resoundingly to the Trump administration’s decision to exempt several categories of consumer electronics like computers and smartphones from his 145% China tariffs. Shares of AAPL climbed nearly 7.5% at first before receding to a 3.6% gain in the late morning trade.
Apple was the top gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index as well, helping the latter to advance more than 1.1%. Meanwhile, the tech-focused NASDAQ Composite gained 1.8%.
Apple stock news
Apple management, including CEO Tim Cook, remained mum last week as US President Donald Trump pushed tariffs on Chinese products from an original Liberation Day level of 54% to an astounding 145%. However, most observers believe Cook was making calls in the background.
While analysts fretted that it would cost tens of thousands of dollars to produce iPhones in the United States, Apple quietly shifted a large amount of India-produced iPhones to the US for sale in order to wait out the storm.
When Trump walked back his Liberation Day tariff levels to 10% on Wednesday, April 9, he pushed up the level of his China tariffs so high that the overall trade-weighted tariff level was about the same level overall (~27%) that his earlier plan had called for.
Still, Trump left on the original 20% tariff on China-produced goods that had been in place before the newly announced Liberation Day tariffs, announced on April 2.
"Over the weekend, Trump partially retreated from the retreat, emphasizing that a 20% tax would apply and additional unspecified taxes on technology are coming. This erratic policy making leads to investors questioning the existence of a competent plan," UBS' Paul Donovan said.
While Trump’s turn toward moderation on tariffs is a good sign, investors will remain wary about the coming technology taxes that Trump vaguely mentioned.
KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel used the news to change his outlook on Apple stock from Underweight to Sector Weight, arguing that the tariff exemption “takes a big risk off the table”.
However, Nispel noted that “growth expectations remain high looking to FY26” and expects a pullback in consumer spending to place pressure on earnings calls in coming quarters.
Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives was positive about Apple’s partial tariff exemption but said Tim Cook had “one to two months to plan its supply chain for a tariff component with India likely the biggest focus area for expanded iPhone production.”
Apple stock forecast
The good thing is that AAPL stock is holding above $200, an important psychological level for traders. The bad thing is that Apple stock has been trending lower after hitting its intraday high in the first five minutes of trading on Monday.
This might mean that Apple shares rotate back to retest $196, both the August 5, 2024 crash low and a point of resistance in January 2024. While the short-term outlook is upward, the longer-term outlook is definitely negative.
The 200-day (purple) Simple Moving Average (SMA) has cut below its 50-day counterpart (blue), spelling a bearish Death Cross pattern. With the boisterous nature of Trump's policymaking, another round of mayhem might commence in early July when the 90-day tariff pause ends. Longer-term support sits at $180 and $164.
In order to regain trust, AAPL needs to overtake the 200-day SMA, which is hovering below $230.
AAPL daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.1300, Dollar turns red
After bottoming out near the 1.1300 region, EUR/USD now regains upside traction and advances to the 1.1370 area on the back of the ongoing knee-jerk in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, market participants continue to closely follow news surrounding the US-China trade war.
GBP/USD regains pace, retargets 1.3200
The now offered stance in the Greenback lends extra support to GBP/USD and sends the pair back to the vicinity of the 1.3200 hurdle, or multi-day highs, amid a generalised better tone in the risk-linked universe on Monday.
Gold trades with marked losses near $3,200
Gold seems to have met some daily contention around the $3,200 zone on Monday, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting record highs near $3,250 earlier in the day, always amid alleviated trade concerns. Declining US yields, in the meantime, should keep the downside contained somehow.
Six Fundamentals for the Week: Tariffs, US Retail Sales and ECB stand out Premium
"Nobody is off the hook" – these words by US President Donald Trump keep markets focused on tariff policy. However, some hard data and the European Central Bank (ECB) decision will also keep things busy ahead of Good Friday.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.