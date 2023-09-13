Share:

The Dow Jones Industrial Index lost 0.75% last week.

WTI Oil is nearing $90 on Wednesday after advancing over 1.5% the previous day.

US Treasury yields rise even more heavily for longer maturities.

US CPI for August to be released one hour before Wednesday’s opening bell.

Arm IPO should usher in market excitement this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has been unable to hold onto its rallies so far this week as both Monday and Tuesday witnessed impressive advances give back most of the gains in the afternoon sessions. Oil prices have extended their rally, with WTI having nearly reached $90, heading into Wednesday morning’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.

The market is expecting that monthly headline inflation will rise, but core inflation will remain in line with July’s monthly reduced growth rate. As always, a major upside miss of the consensus expectation could deal a major blow to the Dow Jones index and the entire stock market.

The Arm IPO, which prices on Wednesday but begins trading on Thursday, could lead to an uptick in positive sentiment for the entire equity market as it reported to be oversubscribed.

The Dow, NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 futures are all down around 0.1% in Wednesday’s premarket.

Dow Jones News: CPI to set tone for September

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool gives a 93% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates flat at its September 20 meeting next Wednesday. The only thing that could change that is if the August CPI comes in hot enough that the central bank determines more tightening is necessary to ensure that inflation does not pick back up.

Headline inflation is already expected to rise in August due to higher gasoline prices. This puts consensus for headline inflation at 0.6% MoM, well above July’s 0.2% rate. The YoY print is expected to rise from 3.2% in July to 3.6% in August.

The more important core inflation reading, which strips out food and energy prices, is forecast to arrive at 0.2% on the monthly reading and 4.3% on the annual reading, down from the previous month’s 4.7%.

It’s the usual game plan. If inflation is lower than expected, stocks are more likely to rally. On the opposite side, if inflation comes in above the consensus, the stock market will likely end the session and week lower.

Oversubscribed Arm Holdings IPO could lead to September tech rally

There appears to be plenty of excitement over the Arm Holdings IPO. The UK company that licenses semiconductor designs found in nearly all smartphones will price on Wednesday and begin trading on Thursday.

Arm is currently entirely owned by Japan’s SoftBank (SFTBY), which wishes to sell about 10% of the company. Initially, Arm floated a range of $47 to $51 a share, which would value itself between $50 billion and $54 billion. The circa $5 billion offering, however, was wholly purchased on its first day after being oversubscribed by Wall Street banks’ clients, and the rumor is that it will be priced toward the top of the range.

Additionally, a large group of Arm’s customers – including Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC) and Samsung (SSNLF) – are purchasing approximately $735 million of the offering.

CEO Rene Haas has been making the rounds and has reportedly claimed that Arm will grow revenue in the high teens for the next several years. The strong demand the IPO has received could easily translate on Thursday into a euphoric rally as the retail crowd attempts to take its own bite.

