Dow Jones sees a number of index components reporting Q2 results this week.

Component Verizon possibly affected by lead cable reporting.

US Retail Sales for June came in below the forecast.

DJIA looks ready to test 35,350-35,500 range.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gains 0.78% at the time of writing on Tuesday despite intially selling off in the premarket based on a poor US Retail Sales figure for June. The index also gained 0.22% on Monday despite a poor showing from its Verizon (VZ) component, which lost 7.5% on worries concerning its liability for lead-sheathed cables. The two largest components in the Dow Jones – UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Goldman Sachs (GS) – both advanced enough to keep the index in the black.

US Retail Sales for June arrived an hour before the open on Tuesday. The results showed lower growth than expected. Analysts had forecast the headline retail sales figure to show 0.5% MoM growth. Instead, it arrived at 0.2%. US Retail Sales ex-Autos was also reported at 0.2% MoM growth, while consensus had been 0.3%.

The Dow Jones has a number of components reporting earnings this week, including Goldman Sachs and IBM (IBM) on Wednesday and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Travelers (TRV) on Thursday. American Express (AXP) reports on Friday.

Dow Jones News: Verizon under scrutiny for lead cables

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Verizon, AT&T (T) and several other legacy telecoms had a significant amount of lead-sheathed copper cables still in use around the United States. Many of these cables are quite old and stem from companies that have since been acquired by Verizon.

"[The] copper network deployed with possible lead sheathing could be a significant percentage of the legacy network deployed nationally with varying exposures for each firm," wrote Rollins in his client note.

These cables remain toxic for workers and the environment where they reside. Both stocks tanked immediately on the news, and Citi analyst Michael Rollins wrote on Monday that as much as 20% of Verizon’s copper cable infrastructure could be affected. It is thought that any liability lawsuits stemming from the lead toxicity could range into billions of dollars.

The good news for Dow Jones investors is that Verizon stock makes up a quite small portion of the index. At the beginning of 2023, Verizon accounted for just 0.73% of the index. VZ stock has since lost 21.6% year to date, so currently its sell-off is insignificant for the Dow Jones index.

Earnings come thick this week for Dow Jones components

The second-quarter earnings season has just gotten started, but Bank of America (BAC) already reported on Monday that 77% of earnings reports so far have beaten their consensus targets. Big banks like JPMorgan (JPM) – another Dow Jones component – already reported on Friday, and all of them showed generally impressive results.

Bank of America itself and PNC Financial (PNC) both beat their earnings marks as well on Tuesday morning, so it would seem the market may advance on the breadth of positive news. There is no impending recession to be seen in any of these big earnings releases so far.

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs will release its quarterly results for the second quarter. Analysts have been unanimous in revising their earnings forecast lower for the investment bank over the past few months. Consensus is now for $4.14 in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $10.73 billion. This compares to $8.79 per share on $12.22 billion in Q1 revenues. Goldman stock is down 12.6% over the past six months.

IBM also reports Wednesday. Analyst consensus sits at $2 per share in adjusted EPS on $15.57 billion in sales. This compares to $2.36 in adjusted EPS one year ago. IBM shares are down 8.5% over the past six months.

Johnson & Johnson, the pharmaceutical giant, is expected to report $2.62 in adjusted EPS on Thursday. That amounts to meager growth from a year ago when the stalwart earnings $2.59 per share. Wall Street expects revenue to grow 3% YoY to $24.7 billion.

Travelers is expected to report $2.19 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $9.35 billion on Thursday. That earnings forecast is nearly a 15% decline from the $2.57 reported in the same quarter one year ago.

Wall Street analysts predict that American Express will earn $2.82 in adjusted EPS on $15.36 billion. This marks the payments platform as one of the few Dow companies that Wall Street is bullish on since that consensus would mean robust growth for the company.