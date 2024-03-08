Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA is the sole index to gain ground on NFP Friday

Share:

Dow Jones is in the green on Friday after a mixed US NFP print.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes are in the red on the day.

US NFP jobs data came in better than expected, but with steep revisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is up around a quarter of a percent after US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in wildly mixed, sending broader markets into a confused tailspin. Equities gave a mixed performance as investors grapple with a still-firm US labor market and deep revising cuts to previous data.

Friday’s NFP print showed the US added 275K net new jobs in February, well above the forecast 200K, but January’s print saw a steep revision to 229K. The previous NFP print initially showed an 11-month high of 353K additions, and the large revision is hobbling the market’s ability to pick a direction to wrap up the trading week.

Dow Jones news: Markets reprice rate cut bets, Apple gains pare Intel losses

Friday’s mixed NFP print increased rate market bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will trim interest rates at the Federal Open Market Committee’s June rate call. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate futures are pricing in 75% of at least a 25 basis point trim in June. Investors are shrugging off warnings from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week that inflation is still not at a satisfactory level for the US central bank to begin weighing action on interest rates. Markets are hoping that the Fed will get bullied into rate cuts before the end of H1 2024 with not-as-good-as-expected economic figures.

The DJIA’s worst-performing stock on Friday was Intel Corp. (INTC), down nearly 4% in active trading as investors pull back from a recent tech stock splurge fueled by expectations that Intel will be able to capitalize on the recent popularity of Intel’s services dedicated to AI applications. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the DJIA’s best performer, paring away some of Intel’s declines and gaining around 2.25% on Friday. Apple is snapping a seven-day losing streak as investors scoop up the tech darling.

Other Friday gainers listed on the Dow Jones include 3M Co. (MMM) and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), gaining around 1.7% apiece. On the down side, Boeing Co. (BA) shed 1.4% on the day, declining to $200.21. The airline stock is down significantly from December’s peak at $267.54.

Dow Jones FAQs What is the Dow Jones? The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500. What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average? Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions. What is Dow Theory? Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits. How can I trade the DJIA? There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index. Dow Jones Industrial Average forecast The Down Jones ticked into a new high on Friday, testing 38,960.00 before falling back into range, but the major equity index is on the green side of the day’s opening bids as markets wind down ahead of the week’s closing bell. The DJIA is on pace to close bullish for a third straight day as the index recovers from a near-term decline from Friday’s all-time highs of 39,281.86. The DJIA recovered from the week’s bottom bids near 38,440.00, but buyers were unable to recover the week’s early peak at 39,075.61. Dow Jones Industrial Average, 5-minute chart