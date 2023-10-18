- A hospital in Gaza that exploded overnight has led to worse recriminations across the Middle East.
- A flight to Treasuries is keeping yields lower but also drawing interest away from the equity market.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average rises almost 1% in first two sessions this week.
- US Retail Sales for September showed the US economy still growing at a healthy pace.
- Dow components so far are producing quite decent results so far during the Q3 earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell about one-third of a percentage point at the market open on Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians. Several Arab leaders canceled plans to meet with US President Joe Biden in the aftermath of the blast, which triggered a wave of anti-US and anti-Israel protests across the region.
This newfound risk-off moment has sent US Treasuries higher, yields lower and a marginal exodus from the stock market. Oil has also surged over 2% on the back of these tensions. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite both traded down in excess of the Dow on Wednesday morning.
A number of high-profile Dow components have already released third-quarter earnings this week, which should be supporting the price action if it wasn’t for the geopolitical tension in the air.
Dow Jones News: Hospital blast increases possibility of wider conflict for Israel
Late Tuesday, something ignited an explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza. Eyewitnesses say between 300 and 500 civilians were killed in the event. Most Gazans appear to believe that an Israeli bomb was the cause, while the Israeli military says a misfired rocket from Islamic Jihad ignited munitions stored at the hospital.
Either way, President Biden sided with Israel’s version of events as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. Large demonstrations have since launched in a number of other Middle Eastern countries, including Turkey. Worse, a diplomatic solution may have been bungled as the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt canceled a scheduled meeting with Biden to be held later in the week.
A flight to safety has made US Treasuries more popular, and yields are moving lower en masse for the first time in a while. Yields have fallen the most near the middle of the curve with the 2-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds. Falling Treasury yields are typically good for stock prices, but in this case it appears that investors are selling stocks to buy Treasuries.
The sentiment at the start of the week was that the hostilities were confined to Israel and the Gaza Strip, which allowed equity markets to make gains. Following the hospital blast, however, the consensus is that the conflict could become a wider phenomenon in the Middle East. As a result, Oil prices shot up more than 2% in the premarket trade.
Dow stocks are doing quite well so far in Q3 earnings season
On Tuesday, September Retail Sales for the US came in at 0.7%, more than double the expected reading of 0.3%. This positive news showed that the economy is still in good shape but raises the chance that the Federal Reserve may have more trouble keeping inflation in check.
Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM) kicked off earnings week last Friday with a near 9% beat on the bottom line, and revenue just under $40 billion beat consensus by about $472 million. The stock has a weighting of about 2.6% of the index.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 on Tuesday, which beat consensus by 14 cents. Revenue also bested the average forecast by over $300 million. The company comprises 3.4% of the Dow index. The stock sank 0.9% on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs (GS), which represents 7.4% of the Dow index, missed consensus slightly (just 4 cents) on the bottom line but handily bested revenue expectations by $685 million. The stock lost 1.6% on Tuesday.
Procter & Gamble (PG), 2.9% of the index, reported results early Wednesday and saw revenue of $21.87 billion climb over 6% from a year ago. The company handily beat consensus on the top and bottom lines, and its outlook was healthy enough to boost the stock by 1.7% in the premarket.
Travelers (TRV) beat consensus on the top line early Wednesday but missed on the bottom line. The stock is roughly even in the premarket. It makes up about 3.6% of the index.
What they said about the market – Ole Hansen
Ole Hansen, a commodity strategist at Saxo Bank, warns that the current conflict between Hamas and Israel is sending investors deep into oil, gold and other commodities. Hansen said this is even more impressive while bond markets are spitting out such attractive yields.
“The threat of an escalation [in the Israel-Hamas conflict] has given a fresh boost to crude oil while demand for hedging and safe havens continue to support precious metals.”
Nasdaq FAQs
What is the Nasdaq?
The Nasdaq is a stock exchange based in the US that started out life as an electronic stock quotation machine. At first, the Nasdaq only provided quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) stocks but later it became an exchange too. By 1991, the Nasdaq had grown to account for 46% of the entire US securities’ market. In 1998, it became the first stock exchange in the US to provide online trading. The Nasdaq also produces several indices, the most comprehensive of which is the Nasdaq Composite representing all 2,500-plus stocks on the Nasdaq, and the Nasdaq 100.
What is the Nasdaq 100?
The Nasdaq 100 is a large-cap index made up of 100 non-financial companies from the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although it only includes a fraction of the thousands of stocks in the Nasdaq, it accounts for over 90% of the movement. The influence of each company on the index is market-cap weighted. The Nasdaq 100 includes companies with a significant focus on technology although it also encompasses companies from other industries and from outside the US. The average annual return of the Nasdaq 100 has been 17.23% since 1986.
How can I trade the Nasdaq 100?
There are a number of ways to trade the Nasdaq 100. Most retail brokers and spread betting platforms offer bets using Contracts for Difference (CFD). For longer-term investors, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like shares that mimic the movement of the index without the investor needing to buy all 100 constituent companies. An example ETF is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Nasdaq 100 futures contracts allow traders to speculate on the future direction of the index. Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the Nasdaq 100 at a specific price (strike price) in the future.
What Factors Drive the Nasdaq 100
Many different factors drive the Nasdaq 100 but mainly it is the aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual company earnings reports. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment, which if positive drives gains. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the Nasdaq 100 as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. As such the level of inflation can be a major driver too as well as other metrics which impact on the decisions of the Fed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average forecast
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is positioned for further losses. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has just crossed below its 100-day counterpart, a bearish signal. The index has been moving higher since it found a supportive perch between October 3 and 6 in the area of the 32,900s, but the bearish crossover mentioned above and the lower lows seem likely to continue.
The break of 33,700 was the big tell here since the DJIA then produced a new lower low that was substantially below the previous low from August 25 (34,029). The next supportive price band comes at 32,500 to 32,800. That area pushed the DJIA back up from December 2022 through May of this year.
Dow Jones Industrial Average daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area as mood sours
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0550 area on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by the bearish opening in Wall Street, helps the USD find demand and weighs on the pair as markets keep an eye on geopolitics.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2200 on USD rebound
After rising above 1.2200 following the UK inflation data on Wednesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2150. As safe-haven flows started to dominate the financial markets, the US Dollar managed to find demand and caused the pair to turn south.
Gold surges to multi-month highs above $1,950
Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late July above $1,950 on Wednesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions fuel XAU/USD's rally mid-week as investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Tether volume more than doubles as top whales accumulate USDT amid ETF mania
Tether experienced a surge in transaction volume, its highest in two months, due to a false spot Bitcoin ETF approval report. The stablecoin's 24-hour volume jumped from $12 billion on Sunday to $47 billion on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.