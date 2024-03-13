Dow Jones Industrial Average finds the green on Wednesday, pushes over 39,000.00

- Dow Jones climbs in the midweek session as other indexes flounder.
- A quiet schedule on the economic calendar for the day leaves equities adrift.
- Coming up on Thursday: US PPE, Retail Sales data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) found topside momentum on Wednesday, tapping into an intraday high of 39,200.00 as the index outperforms its peers in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite. The NASDAQ Composite is down close to a fourth of a percent on the day, with the S&P 500 churning close to flat.
A thin showing on the economic calendar for Wednesday leaves equities in the lurch and struggling to find firm momentum in either direction. Markets will be gearing up for Thursday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures. Friday will wrap up the trading week with the next round of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment indicators.
Despite a softer overall index stance, US stocks are seeing determined gains in the midweek session, with the Energies and Materials Sectors gaining 1.9% and 1.22%, respectively. The notable weak point is the Technology Sector, which is down nearly a full percent as investors pull back from a recent dogpile into tech stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average news
As the American market session heads into the back half of the trading day, the DJIA’s top performer is 3M Co. (MMM), which has added nearly 4% to trade into $102.60 on Wednesday. 3M continues to rally after the company recently announced that William Brown, the former leader at L3Harris Technologies, would take the helm at 3M as the new CEO. MMM is down steeply from 2017’s all-time highs above $225 per share, and is recovering into $102.77 per share after dipping to $91.25 earlier this year.
Intel Corp. (INTC) and McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) competed for the biggest loser on the Dow Jones on Wednesday. Both stocks were down around 3.5% on the day. Intel, according to reporting by Reuters, has an unfair advantage over its nearest competitor, AMD, with a specially-issued license issued by the US government under former President Donald Trump. Intel has special permission to supply chips to Chinese tech giant Huawei, and that advantage could come under threat as AMD seeks remediation, even as Intel export volumes to China decline following an increased export ban of technology to China.
Dow Jones Industrial Average technical outlook
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back over the 39,000.00 handle on Wednesday, marking in a fresh high for the week at 39,200.00 and extending a bullish push beyond the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 38,890.00. The 39,000.00 major price level has been a key price point that the DJIA has struggled to escape recently, but a supply zone near 38,600.00 is limiting near-term losses on pullbacks.
The Dow Jones is set for a third straight bullish close on Wednesday, and would mark in a fifth bul candle out of the last six. The index, despite near-term consolidation, is trading firmly into bull country, with the 200-day SMA well below current price action at 35,615.00.
Dow Jones Industrial Average, 1-hour chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0950
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.0950 area in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to push higher.
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.2800
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band near 1.2800 in the American session on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the data from the UK showed that the real GDP expanded by 0.2% on a monthly basis in January as expected but failed to trigger a reaction in the pair.
Gold buyers retake control, aim for $2,200
Following a quiet European session, Gold regained its traction and advanced to the $2,170 area. After climbing to toward 4.2% earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its gains and helped XAU/USD stretch higher.
XRP price climbs 17% weekly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse comments whether XRP is the next Bitcoin
XRP price corrected after hitting its year-to-date peak of $0.7440. Despite its recent pullback, XRP price yielded nearly 17% weekly gains for holders ahead of the upcoming deadline in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Hotter-than-expected inflation will likely call for caution at next week’s FOMC meeting
Inflation in the US accelerated, not only in terms of monthly headline figure but everywhere, both core and headline, and both yearly and monthly figures came in hotter-than-expected.