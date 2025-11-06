TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 380 points on Thursday as AI stocks drop

  • The Dow Jones shed weight on Thursday as the AI rally withers further.
  • The US government shutdown has officially become the longest in US history.
  • Private data sets, in the absence of official data, are pointing to potential problems.
Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 380 points on Thursday as AI stocks drop
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tumbled 400 points at its lowest on Thursday, falling to its lowest valuation in nearly two weeks as equity indexes were crushed underfoot by a broad pivot out of AI tech stocks. US economic data is restricted to volatile private datasets amid the ongoing federal government closure, causing investors to fret about wonky release figures that have a poor historical correlation to large-scale government data collection and reporting.

Overextended AI stock declines drag down broader market

The Dow Jones tested back below the 47,000 handle, down around 2.6% peak-to-trough after posting record highs just above 48,000 at the end of October. A general decline in tech stocks is getting a fresh look on Thursday following an initial selloff and brief recovery through the middle of the week. Salesforce (CRM), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT) are all in the red for the day as investors begin to take a closer look at whether sky-high valuations and forward P/E ratios measured in centuries for data center tech suppliers can continue to be justified in the face of still-mythical revenue generation from AI projects.

US job losses accelerate, fraying investor nerves

US Challenger Job Cuts showed a net loss of a little over 153K employment positions in October. This marks the highest Challenger figure reported since April of this year, when the Trump administration formally announced its widespread tariff strategy that would take months and several delays to enact. Excluding the Covid pandemic era, this marks the second-worst Challenger Job Cuts print since data collection and reporting began.

The US government shutdown has officially entered the record books as the longest federal closure in US history, highlighting President Donald Trump’s past statements that the President, regardless of who it is, is singularly responsible for government shutdowns and is solely responsible for ending them as quickly as possible. With the US government on ice, official datasets have gone dark, pushing investors into over-reliance on private data sources that tend to have a tenuous, volatile relationship with smoothed, large-scale official collections from government sources.

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD is clinching its third consecutive daily advance, hitting new weekly highs around 1.1570 on the back of the continuation of the correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, markets remain cautious as traders look ahead to the US U-Mich Consumer Sentiment data for November.

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD is under some selling pressure on Friday but is still holding above 1.3100 after two straight days of agins. Cable’s recovery has stalled, with the Sterling struggling to find support following the BoE’s dovish hold earlier in the week.

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold is now giving away some of its earlier gains and challenges the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. A softer risk tone is helping the precious metal stay supported, but the upside appears limited as investors remain unsure whether the Fed will deliver another rate cut in December.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers