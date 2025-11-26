The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained another 300 points on Wednesday, clawing back recent losses and retesting the 47,500 level. The major equity index has stepped into its fourth consecutive day in the green as broader markets tilt into the bullish side ahead of what is now widely expected to be a third straight interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

After a sharp tumble from record highs, the Dow is back on the front foot, climbing 4% from the last swing low into 45,730 despite recent wobbles in the AI-led tech rally. Equities have broadly recovered losses that shook traders heading into mid-November, and high expectations for further Fed interest rate cuts are driving stocks and investor sentiment higher.

Rate cut hopes continue to drive market higher

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders see over 80% odds of a third straight quarter-point rate trim from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on December 10. Several key FOMC voting members pivoted into a surprisingly dovish stance over the past week, and the Fed’s overall tone on potential interest rate cuts has shifted dramatically from the overly cautious stance from the last rate meeting.

Despite a few hitches and stutters in the AI-led tech rally, equities are set to wrap up an otherwise strong week early. American Thanksgiving will see markets in low-activity mode through Thursday and Friday.

Dow Jones price forecast

In the daily chart, the Dow is churning near the 47,500 region. Price action remains on the high side of the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and well above the 200-day EMA, preserving the broader uptrend. The short-term average has turned higher again, reinforcing near-term bidding momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57.63 holds above the midline, confirming improving momentum.

The Stochastic slow oscillator (14,5,5) is turning up from oversold, indicating sellers are losing grip. Holding above the 50-day EMA would keep the focus on the trend-line barrier; a decisive break could extend the advance, while failure there would leave the index vulnerable to a pullback toward the 200-day EMA.

Dow Jones daily chart