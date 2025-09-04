- The Dow Jones rose over 250 points on Thursday, bolstered by rising hope for Fed rate cuts.
- US ADP jobs numbers came in well below expectations, sending rate cut expectations even higher.
- This Friday’s NFP jobs report will be a barn-burner for market participants.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hit the bids running on Thursday, climbing over 250 points after disappointing ADP jobs data counterintuitively sent equity markets rallying. Softer-than-expected advance payroll figures implied that the US labor market may continue softening in the near term, bolstering market bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be bullied into delivering an interest rate cut on September 17.
The Dow Jones still remains in the red for the week, but only slightly, within touch range of the week’s opening bids and trailing just behind the 45,600 level. The major index is poised for a fresh break toward new record highs above 45,760, but only if US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data plays bullish ball on Friday.
ADP Employment Change numbers from August showed an even steeper slowdown in hiring than expected, clocking in at just 54K compared to the expected 65K and falling sharply from the previous 106K. Initial Jobless Claims also ticked higher, rising to 237K on a weekly basis, over and above the expected 230K, albeit slightly.
Markets find their Goldilocks data releases as ADP jobs decline, but PMIs climb
The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) rose for a third straight month to 52.0 in August, adding further bullish support for equities on Thursday. Looking further into the report, overall firm responses were bullish on near-term activity outlooks because consumer demand remains steady, putting pressure on logistics and deliveries that are struggling to keep up.
However, the inventory sentiment segment showed a 28th consecutive month of expansion, implying that a lot of recent economic activity is owing to businesses hoping to fill warehouse space at the last minute before tariffs become a real problem. The backlog component also showed its lowest reading since mid-2009 as future orders dry up in the face of ongoing trade turmoil.
US wages and NFP net job additions are on the docket on Friday and will be drawing full-market attention for this iteration of the monthly figure. The NFP is expected to hold steady at 75K in August, a slight uptick from the previous month’s 73K. Softening US labor figures are viewed broadly as a requirement for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to resume cutting interest rates at its upcoming rate call on September 17, and investors are launching themselves into the bullish side ahead of Friday’s bumper employment report.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1650, focus shifts to US NFP
EUR/USD now navigates a sidelined theme below 1.1650 following the closing bell in the European markets on Thursday. The pair’s daily correction comes on the back of the resurgence of some decent buying interest in the US Dollar, at the time when investors shift their attention to the crucial NFP report on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed in the sub-1.3450 region
GBP/USD trades with modest losses in the low-1.3400s amid a decent bullish attempt in the Greeback. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments in the gilt market amid speculation of a stagflationary scenario for the UK economy in the next few months.
Gold appears slightly offered around $3,550
Gold is taking a breather on Thursday following seven consecutive days of gains, including Wednesday’s move to a record high around the $3,580 zone per troy ounce. Traders’ prudence ahead of the release of Friday’s US NFP and decent gains in the US Dollar keep weighing on the precious metal for now.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.