Dow Jones futures tick up as Apple Inc. pledges $100 billion investment in the US

Dow Jones futures trade marginally higher due to multiple tailwinds.

Apple Inc. pledges $100 billion investors to boost domestic manufacturing.

US President Trump announced 100% tariffs on imports of semiconductors.

Dow Jones futures trade marginally higher during the European trading session on Thursday. United States (US) equities edge up as significant gains in technology companies have overcome weakness in rest of industries.

At the time of writing, Dow Jones futures gain 0.1% above 44,200, S&P 500 futures advance 0.3% to near 6,360.

On Wednesday, NASDAQ soared 1.2% above 21,150 after US President Donald Trump confirmed that smartphone-maker Apple Inc. will invest $100 billion to accelerate domestic manufacturing facilities. "Companies like Apple, they’re coming home. They’re all coming home," Trump said to reporters, Reuters report. He added, "This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in America also are made in America."

The announcement of increasing domestic iphones manufacturing by Apple Inc. has eased concerns regarding the increase in 100% tariffs on imports of semiconductors into the US. On Wednesday, US President Trump announced an increase in additional duty on imports of semiconductor chips to 100%. The manufacturing of smartphones by Apple domestically will not come under the purview of sectoral tariffs.

Meanwhile, the 100% semiconductor tariffs are not applicable on South Korea’s major chipmakers Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix as Seoul they signed a deal with Washington last month.

Additionally, firm market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the September meeting have also supported US equities. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is almost certain to cut borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%.

On Wednesday, Fed officials, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Governor Lisa Cook, argued in favor of reducing interest rates amid growing labor market concerns.