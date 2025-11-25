Dow Jones futures tick down ahead of US economic data

Dow Jones futures decline 0.07% to trade below 46,500 during European hours on Tuesday, ahead of the United States (US) market open. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures are also lower, declining 0.06% and 0.16% to around 6,720 and 24,900, respectively, at the time of writing.

US index futures may gain ground as tech shares could further gain on rising odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December, driven by recent dovish remarks from Fed policymakers. Traders await the release of the US ADP Employment Change Weekly, Retail Sales, and Producer Price reports, due later on Tuesday.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from 71% probability that markets priced a day ago.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Fox Business on Monday that his main concern is the weakening labour market, adding that inflation is “not a big problem” given the recent softness in employment. He also said the September payrolls figure will likely be revised lower and warned that concentrated hiring is “not a good sign,” indicating his support for a near-term rate cut.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones up 0.44%, the S&P 500 up 1.55%, and the Nasdaq 100 jumping 2.69%. Megacap tech stocks led the advance: Broadcom rallied 11.1% on renewed AI-infrastructure optimism, while Alphabet gained 6.3% as Gemini 3 developments lifted its market cap above Microsoft’s. Tesla also climbed 6.8% after Elon Musk highlighted progress on its next-generation AI chips.