Dow Jones futures tick down ahead of US economic data
- Dow Jones futures inch lower as traders await the release of the US Retail Sales and PPI data.
- US index futures may edge higher, with tech stocks poised for additional gains amid rising Fed rate cut bets.
- The CME FedWatch Tool indicates pricing in an 81% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December.
Dow Jones futures decline 0.07% to trade below 46,500 during European hours on Tuesday, ahead of the United States (US) market open. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures are also lower, declining 0.06% and 0.16% to around 6,720 and 24,900, respectively, at the time of writing.
US index futures may gain ground as tech shares could further gain on rising odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December, driven by recent dovish remarks from Fed policymakers. Traders await the release of the US ADP Employment Change Weekly, Retail Sales, and Producer Price reports, due later on Tuesday.
The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from 71% probability that markets priced a day ago.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Fox Business on Monday that his main concern is the weakening labour market, adding that inflation is “not a big problem” given the recent softness in employment. He also said the September payrolls figure will likely be revised lower and warned that concentrated hiring is “not a good sign,” indicating his support for a near-term rate cut.
Wall Street closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones up 0.44%, the S&P 500 up 1.55%, and the Nasdaq 100 jumping 2.69%. Megacap tech stocks led the advance: Broadcom rallied 11.1% on renewed AI-infrastructure optimism, while Alphabet gained 6.3% as Gemini 3 developments lifted its market cap above Microsoft’s. Tesla also climbed 6.8% after Elon Musk highlighted progress on its next-generation AI chips.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.