Dow Jones futures steady as Fed rate-cut bets rise with Hassett news

Dow Jones futures are steady around 47,500 during Thursday’s European session, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also hold firm, edging up 0.03% and 0.08% to roughly 6,830 and 25,300, respectively. US markets will remain closed as traders observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

US index futures remain positive amid rising odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets in December. Fed rate expectations increased by reports that the White House has narrowed its search for the next Fed chair to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Investors see Hassett as supportive of US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.

US data showed unexpectedly low Initial Jobless Claims and stronger-than-expected Durable Goods Orders, yet rate-cut expectations remained intact. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a more than 85% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from the 39% probability that markets priced a week ago.

Wall Street advanced across the board in Wednesday’s regular session as AI-related stocks regained momentum. The Dow Jones climbed 0.8%, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%. Oracle led the rally, jumping 4% after Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick reaffirmed his bullish stance on the company’s cloud infrastructure business. Zelnick reiterated, in a note to clients, his buy rating and projected a potential upside of 90.3% for the stock.