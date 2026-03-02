Dow Jones futures slump as risk aversion rises after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Dow Jones futures fall 1.43% to near 48,300 during European hours ahead of the US regular market open on Monday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures decline 1.42% and 1.74% to near 6,790 and 24,570 at the time of writing.

US stock futures fell as tensions in the Middle East intensified. Israel launched heavy strikes on Beirut after Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday, following coordinated US-Israel attacks on Iran over the weekend that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli military also issued evacuation orders for several Lebanese towns.

US President Donald Trump said hundreds of targets were struck, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems, nine vessels, and naval infrastructure, adding that operations will continue until all objectives are met.

Tehran responded by targeting US assets across the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy also announced a halt to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries more than 20% of global oil supplies.

On Friday’s regular US session, Wall Street closed lower as investors grew concerned that rapid AI adoption could displace traditional software providers. The Dow Jones dropped 1.05%, the S&P 500 declined 0.43%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.92%.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected US inflation data suggested firms are passing tariff costs on to consumers, further clouding the outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, Fed Governor Miran called for significant interest rate cuts as soon as possible, arguing that underlying price pressures remain subdued and that persistently high rates reflect distortions in inflation measurement.

(The story was corrected on March 2 at 9:40 GMT to say in the last paragraph "Fed Governor Stephen Miran" and not Governor Mi Lan.)