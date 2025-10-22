Dow Jones futures move little as traders await Tesla’s results

Dow Jones futures remain steady near 47,100 during European hours, ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Wednesday. The S&P 500 futures are flat around 6,770, while Nasdaq 100 futures lose 0.15% to trade near 25,250 at the time of writing.

In pre-market trading, Netflix fell more than 6.5% after missing Q3 earnings expectations, while Mattel dropped over 5.5% on disappointing results. In contrast, Intuitive Surgical surged more than 15% on the back of strong quarterly performance.

US index futures show mixed performance as traders now await Tesla’s earnings on Wednesday for further signals on the sector and look ahead to Friday’s US inflation data amid a data blackout from the ongoing US government shutdown.

The prolonged US government shutdown delays the key US economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), adding uncertainty for financial markets and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Markets will keep an eye on Trump's upcoming meeting with Xi on the sidelines of next week's economic summit in South Korea.

On Tuesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.47% to a fresh record high, supported by upbeat earnings from major components. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 finished flat and the Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.16% as momentum in tech stocks faded.

Coca-Cola shares rose 4.1% after strong consumer demand fueled better-than-expected results, while 3M jumped 7.7% following an upgrade to its full-year outlook, supported by a focus on higher-margin products and effective cost management.

Market sentiment may improve as a Reuters poll suggested that 115 out of 117 economists have predicted that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% in the monetary policy announcement on October 29. For the year, 83 of 117 economists expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice, while 32 anticipate one cut.