Dow Jones futures edge up ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes

Dow Jones futures add 0.12% to trade above 46,900 during European hours on Wednesday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). The S&P 500 futures rise 0.17% to trade above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures gain 0.21% to remain around 25,100.

US index futures edge up ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for September’s meeting. Investors’ sentiment may improve amid a rising dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 95% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 83% possibility of another reduction in December.

On Tuesday’s regular session, Wall Street slid as renewed worries emerged over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence rally and the ongoing government shutdown. The Dow Jones fell 0.2%, the S&P 500 lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.67%.

Oracle fell 2.5% after ‘The Information’ reported margins from the cloud business are weaker than forecasts. Also, the enterprise software company is losing money on some of its deals to rent out Nvidia’s chips. Mounting fears of a potential reversal in the AI rally, reminiscent of the late-1990s dot-com bubble, further weighed on stocks.

The market sentiment weakens amid the ongoing government shutdown, with President Donald Trump threatening mass federal worker layoffs as prospects for a resolution dim. However, Democrats insist it will not sway them in the increasingly bitter shutdown standoff.